Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 99.33 ($1.30), with a volume of 26436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.50 ($1.30).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 151.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £546.51 million and a P/E ratio of 16.10.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

