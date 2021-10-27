Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Issues Earnings Results

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

NYSE:PDM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 861,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,501 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

