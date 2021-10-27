PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Trading Up 0.5%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.10 and last traded at $113.93. Approximately 24,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 37,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.39.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.