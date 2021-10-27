Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $111.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

PNFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $103.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,329 shares of company stock worth $14,741,859. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after buying an additional 1,152,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after acquiring an additional 585,305 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 415,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 289,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after buying an additional 280,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

