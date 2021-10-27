Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 892,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 603,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,162,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

ONB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

