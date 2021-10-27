Pinz Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 45.1% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 239,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 74,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,425,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 106,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 411,572 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,377,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 112,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.83.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.