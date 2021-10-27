Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 13,000 Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 98.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 92.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 69,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.64. Casper Sleep Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casper Sleep in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

