Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $91,000 in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,843,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

