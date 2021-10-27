Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $93,000 in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,307,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,675,000 after acquiring an additional 242,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 18,102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,134 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLMD opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.02. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLMD. Benchmark decreased their price target on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

