Pinz Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Pinz Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,171 shares during the quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paya were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth about $830,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Paya by 1,507.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 60,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paya by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Paya by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at about $746,000.

Several analysts have commented on PAYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.03.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

