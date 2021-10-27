Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

