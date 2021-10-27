Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

