Pinz Capital Management LP Sells 318,171 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Pinz Capital Management LP cut its stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,171 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paya were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Paya in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth about $121,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

PAYA stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. Paya Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

