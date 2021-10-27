Pinz Capital Management LP Takes $28,000 Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,033,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 828,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468,846 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,827,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,687 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 44,374,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCO. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

CCO stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

