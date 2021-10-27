Pinz Capital Management LP Takes $79,000 Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of AAOI opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $203.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $54.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

