Pinz Capital Management LP Takes Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in BGC Partners by 45.1% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 239,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 74,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BGC Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,425,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 106,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BGC Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 411,572 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BGC Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,377,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 112,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.83. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

