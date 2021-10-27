Pinz Capital Management LP Takes Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

