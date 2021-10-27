Piper Sandler Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $300.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on W. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.35.

Shares of W stock opened at $236.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.31. Wayfair has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,814 shares of company stock worth $3,901,566. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

