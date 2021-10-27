Piper Sandler Raises Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $141.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.46.

Teradyne stock traded up $8.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.45. 119,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,503. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Teradyne by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

