PirateCash Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. PirateCash has a market cap of $701,973.18 and $452.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PirateCash has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 36,969,020 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

