PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.
Shares of NYSE PJT traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.84. 236,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,834. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.06%.
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
