Plair Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. In the last week, Plair has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Plair has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $5,819.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

About Plair

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official website is plair.life . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

