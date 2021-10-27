Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.010-$1.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924 million.

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.79.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Plexus stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Plexus worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

