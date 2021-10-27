PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3275 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

PNM Resources has raised its dividend by 26.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 56.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $50.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

