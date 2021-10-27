Polaris (NYSE:PII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to ~$9.00 EPS.

NYSE:PII opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Get Polaris alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Truist decreased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.