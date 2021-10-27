Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 1,127.3% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBKOF remained flat at $$39.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. 32 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,885. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $53.94.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

