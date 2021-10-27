PolypuX Reaches Market Cap of $60,280.08 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. PolypuX has a total market cap of $60,280.08 and approximately $3,180.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PolypuX has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00069634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00095815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,984.13 or 1.00439907 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.44 or 0.06742255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002585 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

