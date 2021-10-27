Poolz Finance Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $28.60 million and $3.85 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $10.04 or 0.00017073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 75.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00069441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00093829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,218.75 or 1.00747236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.71 or 0.06734845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,035 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.