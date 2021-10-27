PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.27 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $3,318.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,899.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.98 or 0.06736895 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.84 or 0.00310431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $555.87 or 0.00943765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00084639 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.54 or 0.00440657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.10 or 0.00265027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00222335 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,943,959 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.