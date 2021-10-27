PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PREKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

