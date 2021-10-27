Prana Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,634. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $327.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.00.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

