Prana Capital Management LP Buys 515,924 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 110.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 515,924 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up about 5.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.29% of State Street worth $80,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $326,000. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 42.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street by 41.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

STT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,332. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.