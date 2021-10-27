Prana Capital Management LP Buys 829,026 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 182.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283,864 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,026 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares comprises 1.2% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Huntington Bancshares worth $18,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 251,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,184 shares of company stock valued at $266,324 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 103,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,166,904. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

