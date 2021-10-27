Prana Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,169 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 3.9% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $56,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AON by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.15.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $321.65. 3,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,044. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.33. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $322.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

