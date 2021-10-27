Prana Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Essent Group worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Essent Group by 671.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESNT traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $49.29. 1,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,323. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 18.56%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

