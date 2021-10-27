Prana Capital Management LP Has $30 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,434 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 2.0% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $30,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.3% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 451,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,548,000 after acquiring an additional 97,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,076,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,817,000 after acquiring an additional 306,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $447,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.91.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,795 shares of company stock worth $14,341,050. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.31. 12,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,739. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

