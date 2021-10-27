Prana Capital Management LP Has $56.86 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares during the period. AON makes up about 3.9% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of AON worth $56,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,564,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 13,443.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AON by 60.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after acquiring an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $123,976,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.15.

Shares of AON traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $321.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,044. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $322.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

