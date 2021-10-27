Prana Capital Management LP Has $9.45 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Prana Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,286 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 343.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

GL stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $92.35. 1,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,899. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.71 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

