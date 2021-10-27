Prana Capital Management LP Invests $15.66 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 157,590 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,657,000. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Lennar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 65,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Lennar by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lennar by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,016,000 after buying an additional 41,431 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 143,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,266,000 after buying an additional 123,892 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in Lennar by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 95,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 51,304 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

NYSE LEN traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.24. 85,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,272. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

