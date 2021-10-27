Prana Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 211,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $2,171,267,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $135,000,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter valued at about $101,184,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $71,180,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Compass Point lowered their target price on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ PSFE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

