PRIA (PRIA) Price Tops $3.01 on Exchanges

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. PRIA has a total market cap of $209,037.11 and $1,247.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can now be bought for $3.01 or 0.00005130 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PRIA has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00210686 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00099280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

