ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post sales of $269.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $311.39 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $213.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $917.20 million to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.35 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $258.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of PRA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 177,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 43.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

