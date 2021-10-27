Professional (PFHD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Professional to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. On average, analysts expect Professional to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Professional alerts:

PFHD opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. Professional has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $251.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Professional stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Professional worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.