Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 121.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,109. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. Profound Medical has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $276.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 333.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 86.7% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 245,850 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% during the second quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 66.3% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83,853 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 30.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

