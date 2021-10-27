Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James to C$37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 120.11% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:PRN traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.81. The company had a trading volume of 61,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$342.71 million and a PE ratio of -9.53. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of C$15.94 and a twelve month high of C$36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 19.98 and a current ratio of 21.91.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

