ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $1,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 85.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after purchasing an additional 299,110 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,446,000 after purchasing an additional 767,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Pulmonx stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -17.31. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $256,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

