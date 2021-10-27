ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,112 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in uniQure by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $164,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

