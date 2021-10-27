ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

WLK opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average of $91.90. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

