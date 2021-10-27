ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54,694 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after buying an additional 36,013 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $134,294.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $76,172.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,792. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

