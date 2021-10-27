ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,194,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,230,000 after buying an additional 2,021,459 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 216,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 361,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 297,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $310.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.14. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

